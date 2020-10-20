The Piketon High School football team will play a regular season varsity game at home versus Northwest at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 23. The Eastern Eagles will also play a regular season game, their final one of the season, at Zane Trace on Friday, Oct. 23 at 7 p.m.

Waverly will be home Saturday evening for a regional football playoff battle versus Cincinnati Archbishop McNicholas. Kickoff is also set for 7 p.m.

