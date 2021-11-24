# Name Ht. Gr.

1 Kelli Stewart 5’10” 11

2 Shelby Blanton 5’5” 10

3 Ava Little 5’8” 12

4 Morgan Crabtree 5’5” 11

10 Bailey Vulgamore 5’9” 11

12 Aubree Fraley 5’7” 9

20 Aerian Tackett 5’3” 9

22 Savannah South 5’9” 9

23 Delaney Tackett 5’7” 12

35 Caris Risner 5’5” 9

40 Sarah Thompson 5’11” 12

Head Coach: John Bonifield

Assistant Coaches: Mark Hannah, Andrea Leeth, Jason Knight

