VARSTIY BOYS BASKETBALL
PIKE COUNTY:
Waverly 54, Wheelersburg 46
* Trey Robertson becomes Waverly's all-time leading scorer, passing Jake Kretzer's 1,665 points.
Piketon 63, Westfall 55
Western 64, Notre Dame 49
ELSEWHERE:
Valley 59, Northwest 57
Unioto 66, Huntington 40
Portsmouth 70, South Point 61
Jackson 59, Miami Trace 46
Ripley 60, Peebles 49
Fairland 85, Coal Grove 58
Athens 48, Alexander 39
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.