VARSTIY BOYS BASKETBALL

PIKE COUNTY:

Waverly 54, Wheelersburg 46

* Trey Robertson becomes Waverly's all-time leading scorer, passing Jake Kretzer's 1,665 points.

Piketon 63, Westfall 55

Western 64, Notre Dame 49

ELSEWHERE:

Valley 59, Northwest 57

Unioto 66, Huntington 40

Portsmouth 70, South Point 61

Jackson 59, Miami Trace 46

Ripley 60, Peebles 49

Fairland 85, Coal Grove 58

Athens 48, Alexander 39

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you


Load comments