COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced the pairings for the boys basketball state tournament, which tips off Friday morning at the University of Dayton Arena.
The OHSAA girls basketball state tournament wrapped up Saturday night at UD Arena, which will also host the First Four of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament Tuesday and Wednesday. Results and recaps from the OHSAA girls basketball state tournament are available at: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Basketball-Girls/Girls-Basketball-2021-22/2022-Girls-Basketball-State-Tournament
OHSAA Boys Basketball Tickets
Tickets for all OHSAA tournament contests in all sports are available at http://www.ohsaa.org/tickets
For this week’s boys basketball state tournament, single-session tickets will go on sale at the following times:
Division III – Monday at 10 a.m.
Division II – Monday at 2 p.m.
Division IV – Tuesday at 10 a.m.
Division I – Tuesday at 2 p.m.
Tickets for Sunday’s championship games will go on sale after both the semifinal sessions for each division.
OHSAA Tournament Media Credentials
For state tournaments, media apply for credentials using forms and information posted at: https://www.ohsaa.org/news/credentials
Wrestling State Tournament Coverage
The wrestling state tournament began Friday at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus and concludes Sunday evening. State Qualifiers, Brackets and Live Results: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Wrestling/2021-22-Wrestling/2022-Wrestling-State-Tournament-Coverage
2022 Boys Basketball State Tournament Pairings
All games at University of Dayton Arena.
Home Team Listed First
Division I semifinals and all championship games televised live by Spectrum News 1.
All games on the OHSAA Radio Network and OHSAA.tv.
State tournament information and live coverage: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Basketball-Boys/Boys-Basketball-2021-22/2022-Boys-Basketball-State-Tournament-Coverage
Division III
No. 4 Columbus Africentric (23-5) vs. No. 2 Ottawa-Glandorf (24-2), Friday, 10:45 p.m.
Cleveland Heights Lutheran East (16-9) vs. No. 9 Cincinnati Taft (17-8), Friday, 2 p.m.
Championship game, Sunday, 10:45 a.m.
Division II
No. 2 Kettering Archbishop Alter (25-2) vs. No. 1 Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary (23-4), Friday, 5:15 p.m.
No. 8 Waverly (23-4) vs. Gates Mills Gilmour Academy (22-5), Friday, 8:30 p.m.
Championship game, Sunday, 2 p.m.
Division IV
No. 3 Richmond Heights (23-4) vs. No. 10 Berlin Hiland (23-4), Saturday, 10:45 a.m.
No. 5 New Madison Tri-Village (25-3) vs. No. 3 Antwerp (28-1), Saturday, 2 p.m.
Championship game, Sunday, 5:15 p.m.
Division I
No. 5 Pickerington Central (24-2) vs. Lakewood St. Edward (21-5), Saturday, 5:15 p.m.
No. 1 Centerville (26-0) vs. Cleveland St. Ignatius (17-11), Saturday, 8:30 p.m.
Championship game, Sunday, 8:30 p.m.
Ice Hockey State Tournament Coverage
On Saturday, Gates Mills Gilmour Academy won the OHSAA ice hockey state championship. State tournament coverage is available at: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Ice-Hockey/2021-22-Ice-Hockey/2021-22-Ice-Hockey-State-Tournament-Coverage
Division I Bowling State Tournament
The Division I bowling state tournament was held Friday and Saturday at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl. Centerville won the boys state tournament and Hamilton won the girls state tournament. Complete results are available at: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Bowling/2021-22-Bowling/2021-22-Bowling-State-Tournament-Coverage
