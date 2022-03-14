OHSAA logo

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced the pairings for the boys basketball state tournament, which tips off Friday morning at the University of Dayton Arena.

The OHSAA girls basketball state tournament wrapped up Saturday night at UD Arena, which will also host the First Four of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament Tuesday and Wednesday. Results and recaps from the OHSAA girls basketball state tournament are available at: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Basketball-Girls/Girls-Basketball-2021-22/2022-Girls-Basketball-State-Tournament

OHSAA Boys Basketball Tickets

Tickets for all OHSAA tournament contests in all sports are available at http://www.ohsaa.org/tickets

For this week’s boys basketball state tournament, single-session tickets will go on sale at the following times:

Division III – Monday at 10 a.m.

Division II – Monday at 2 p.m.

Division IV – Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Division I – Tuesday at 2 p.m.

Tickets for Sunday’s championship games will go on sale after both the semifinal sessions for each division.

OHSAA Tournament Media Credentials

For state tournaments, media apply for credentials using forms and information posted at: https://www.ohsaa.org/news/credentials

Wrestling State Tournament Coverage

The wrestling state tournament began Friday at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus and concludes Sunday evening. State Qualifiers, Brackets and Live Results: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Wrestling/2021-22-Wrestling/2022-Wrestling-State-Tournament-Coverage

2022 Boys Basketball State Tournament Pairings

All games at University of Dayton Arena.

Home Team Listed First

Division I semifinals and all championship games televised live by Spectrum News 1.

All games on the OHSAA Radio Network and OHSAA.tv.

State tournament information and live coverage: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Basketball-Boys/Boys-Basketball-2021-22/2022-Boys-Basketball-State-Tournament-Coverage

Division III

No. 4 Columbus Africentric (23-5) vs. No. 2 Ottawa-Glandorf (24-2), Friday, 10:45 p.m.

Cleveland Heights Lutheran East (16-9) vs. No. 9 Cincinnati Taft (17-8), Friday, 2 p.m.

Championship game, Sunday, 10:45 a.m.

Division II

No. 2 Kettering Archbishop Alter (25-2) vs. No. 1 Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary (23-4), Friday, 5:15 p.m.

No. 8 Waverly (23-4) vs. Gates Mills Gilmour Academy (22-5), Friday, 8:30 p.m.

Championship game, Sunday, 2 p.m.

Division IV

No. 3 Richmond Heights (23-4) vs. No. 10 Berlin Hiland (23-4), Saturday, 10:45 a.m.

No. 5 New Madison Tri-Village (25-3) vs. No. 3 Antwerp (28-1), Saturday, 2 p.m.

Championship game, Sunday, 5:15 p.m.

Division I

No. 5 Pickerington Central (24-2) vs. Lakewood St. Edward (21-5), Saturday, 5:15 p.m.

No. 1 Centerville (26-0) vs. Cleveland St. Ignatius (17-11), Saturday, 8:30 p.m.

Championship game, Sunday, 8:30 p.m.

Ice Hockey State Tournament Coverage

On Saturday, Gates Mills Gilmour Academy won the OHSAA ice hockey state championship. State tournament coverage is available at: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Ice-Hockey/2021-22-Ice-Hockey/2021-22-Ice-Hockey-State-Tournament-Coverage

Division I Bowling State Tournament

The Division I bowling state tournament was held Friday and Saturday at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl. Centerville won the boys state tournament and Hamilton won the girls state tournament. Complete results are available at: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Bowling/2021-22-Bowling/2021-22-Bowling-State-Tournament-Coverage

