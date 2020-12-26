Game 1 - Piketon 48, Eastern 45

Game 2 - Waverly 58, Western 41

* Monday night's schedule will be Western versus Eastern at 5:30 p.m. for the consolation game, followed by Waverly versus Piketon for the championship at 8 p.m. The gym is being cleared between games due to COVID-19 protocols. 

