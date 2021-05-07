Mens track MSC academic
By Julie Billings News Watchman Sports Editor

The men's track and field program at Shawnee State put three individuals on the Mid-South Conference Academic All-MSC list, with T.J. Hoggard, Hunter Ashton and Jacob Nichols all obtaining honors Thursday afternoon.

Hoggard, who led the way with a 3.91 GPA, earned his mark as a plastics engineering technology major. Hoggard has over 120 hours of academic credit to his name. Nichols, a biology major with a 3.27 GPA, has over 80 hours of academic credit. Both also earned Academic All-MSC honors in cross country.

Ashton, who earned a 3.30 GPA, has over 110 hours of academic credit in his pocket as a plastics engineering major.

