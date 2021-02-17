Lane Mettler - Rio Grande Baseball

Lane Mettler

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio - University of Rio Grande (Ohio) freshman Lane Mettler earned a victory in relief to pick up River States Conference Baseball Pitcher of the Week for Feb. 8-14.

Mettler, from Bainbridge, Ohio, worked 2.0 scoreless innings of relief to lift the RedStorm to a 5-4 win over Lindsey Wilson (Ky.). He came on in the sixth to get out of a bases-loaded jam and keep the score 4-4. He also worked a scoreless seventh and got the win when the RedStorm took the game in walkoff fashion.

In his outing Mettler gave up one hit, struck out three and walked one.

Mettler played for the Waverly Post 142 Shockers this past summer. 

Tags

Recommended for you


Load comments