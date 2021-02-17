MIDDLETOWN, Ohio - University of Rio Grande (Ohio) freshman Lane Mettler earned a victory in relief to pick up River States Conference Baseball Pitcher of the Week for Feb. 8-14.
Mettler, from Bainbridge, Ohio, worked 2.0 scoreless innings of relief to lift the RedStorm to a 5-4 win over Lindsey Wilson (Ky.). He came on in the sixth to get out of a bases-loaded jam and keep the score 4-4. He also worked a scoreless seventh and got the win when the RedStorm took the game in walkoff fashion.
In his outing Mettler gave up one hit, struck out three and walked one.
Mettler played for the Waverly Post 142 Shockers this past summer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.