Date Competition
12/2 @ West Union Dual
12/4 @ Jackson American Legion Post 81 Invitational
12/8 Home Tri with Ironton and Wellston
12/11 @ Warren Hickory Grove Invitational
12/12 @ Reynoldsburg Girls Invitational (Girls only)
12/22 @ Huntington Holiday Classic Invitational
12/22 Tri with Olentangy Orange and Western Brown (Girls only)
12/28 @ Gallia Academy Skyline Bowling Invitational
12/29 @ Watkins Memorial Girls Invitational (Girls only)
1/8 @ West Union Duals
1/9 @ Harrison Quad (Girls only)
1/12 Tri with Alexander and East Clinton
1/15 @ Alexander Spartan Invitational
1/16 @ Mechanicsburg Heart of Ohio Girls Invitational
1/22 @ Washington Court House Bracket Tournament
1/26 @ Teays Valley Tri with Canal Winchester
1/29 @ West Union Girls Pool Tournament
2/2 Home Tri with River Valley and Chillicothe
2/10 @ Clinton-Massie Quad with Edgewood and Miami Trace
2/12 @ OHSWCA Girls District Tournament
2/19 @ OHSWCA Girls State Tournament
2/26 @ OHSAA Sectional Tournament
3/5 @ OHSAA District Tournament
