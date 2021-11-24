Date Competition

12/2 @ West Union Dual

12/4 @ Jackson American Legion Post 81 Invitational

12/8 Home Tri with Ironton and Wellston

12/11 @ Warren Hickory Grove Invitational

12/12 @ Reynoldsburg Girls Invitational (Girls only)

12/22 @ Huntington Holiday Classic Invitational

12/22 Tri with Olentangy Orange and Western Brown (Girls only)

12/28 @ Gallia Academy Skyline Bowling Invitational

12/29 @ Watkins Memorial Girls Invitational (Girls only)

1/8 @ West Union Duals

1/9 @ Harrison Quad (Girls only)

1/12 Tri with Alexander and East Clinton

1/15 @ Alexander Spartan Invitational

1/16 @ Mechanicsburg Heart of Ohio Girls Invitational

1/22 @ Washington Court House Bracket Tournament

1/26 @ Teays Valley Tri with Canal Winchester

1/29 @ West Union Girls Pool Tournament

2/2 Home Tri with River Valley and Chillicothe

2/10 @ Clinton-Massie Quad with Edgewood and Miami Trace

2/12 @ OHSWCA Girls District Tournament

2/19 @ OHSWCA Girls State Tournament

2/26 @ OHSAA Sectional Tournament

3/5 @ OHSAA District Tournament

