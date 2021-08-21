Date;Location/Opponent;Time

8/23;@ Fairfield Local;5:30

8/26;West Union;5:30

8/28;Madison-Plains;12:30

8/31;Valley;5:30

9/2;@ Ironton St. Joseph;5:30

9/7;Clay;5:30

9/9;@ Piketon;6:00

9/16;New Boston;5:30

9/20;Peebles;5:30

9/23;@ Valley;6:30

9/28;Ironton St. Joseph;5:30

9/30;@ Clay;5:30

10/7;@ West Union;8:30

10/9;@ Madison-Plains;12:00

10/12;@ New Boston;6:00

