OHSAA logo

OHSAA logo

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Spectrum and the NFHS Network will have live coverage this weekend as the Ohio High School Athletic Association crowns state champions in volleyball and soccer and the football regional semifinals kick off Friday and Saturday nights.

The volleyball state tournament begins Thursday afternoon at the Nutter Center at Wright State University. The NFHS Network will live stream all 12 matches, with Dean Linke, Justin Kinner, Jackie Cline and Michelle Mimna on the call. Pairings and live coverage are available at: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Volleyball-Girls/Girls-Volleyball-2022/2022-OHSAA-Volleyball-State-Tournament-Coverage


Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments