COLUMBUS, Ohio – Spectrum and the NFHS Network will have live coverage this weekend as the Ohio High School Athletic Association crowns state champions in volleyball and soccer and the football regional semifinals kick off Friday and Saturday nights.
Spectrum News 1 will televise four regional semifinal games live on Friday night on channel 1, including Cleveland St. Ignatius vs. Lakewood St. Edward in the Northeast Ohio market, New Albany vs. Upper Arlington in the Central Ohio market, and West Chester Lakota West vs. Cincinnati Elder in the Southwest Ohio market, and Centerville vs. Springfield on channel 314.
Spectrum’s live television games are available on Spectrum News 1, http://SpectrumNewsApp.com and also at http://OHSAA.tv, where all of Spectrum’s game coverage can be viewed, including an additional 11 games with streaming coverage. Those games include Mentor vs. Medina, Pickerington Central vs. Gahanna Lincoln, Mason vs. Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary vs. Akron Archbishop Hoban, Hudson vs. Painesville Riverside, Olmsted Falls vs. Avon, Sunbury Big Walnut vs. Massillon Washington, Kings Mill Kings vs. Cincinnati Winton Woods, Carroll Bloom-Carroll vs. Thornville Sheridan, Wapakoneta vs. Hamilton Badin and Portsmouth West vs. Ironton.
In this week’s show, host Marty Bannister chats with Spectrum analyst and former Ohio State quarterback Greg Frey. The show includes regional reports from Chris Solwecki (OHSAA Radio Network), Mike Breckenridge (Wooster WQKT), Aaron Hines (Mansfield WMAN), David Kinder (Zanesville WHIZ) and Ryan Baker (Columbus WBNS)
The show includes one local break (2:00) after Greg Frey’s interview for stations to insert their own spots.
All seven football state championship games will be broadcast by the OHSAA Radio Network. Stations that have not yet entered into affiliate status can contact Tim Stried at tstried@ohsaa.org. There is no fee to carry OHSAA Radio Network programming and there are 24 local avails in each game. Network game broadcasts are available through Skyview Satellite or an online feed.
OHSAA Playoff Football on the NFHS Network
The NFHS Network will live stream 15 regional semifinal football games. Their coverage includes:
Friday
Coldwater vs. Liberty-Center, Perrysburg vs. Powell Olentangy Liberty, Trenton Edgewood vs. Cincinnati Anderson, Mount Orab Western Brown vs. Tipp City Tippecanoe, Germantown Valley View vs. Cincinnati Madeira, and West Milton Milton-Union vs. Brookville.
Saturday
Versailles vs. Marion Local, Tri-Village vs. Allen East, Beverly Fort Frye vs. Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant, Lima Central Catholic vs. McComb, Columbus Grove vs. Colonel Crawford, Minster vs. Ft. Loramie, Cincinnati Wyoming vs. Clarksville Clinton-Massie, Cincinnati Taft vs. Cincinnati Archbishop McNicholas, and Van Wert vs. West Holmes.
