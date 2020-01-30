GIRLS
Piketon 51, Paint Valley 50*
*Bailey Vulgamore - 3-point buzzer beater
East 36, Western 44
Portsmouth West 48, Eastern 45
Clay 51, Ironton St. Joseph 47
Notre Dame 47, New Boston 31
Green 46, Symmes Valley 40
Minford 67, Valley 43
Oak Hill 52, South Webster 36
Waverly vs. Wheelersburg - PPD to 2/8/20
Southeastern 37, Unioto 47
Zane Trace 22, Adena 38
Huntington @ Westfall - PPD
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.