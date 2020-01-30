GIRLS

Piketon 51, Paint Valley 50*

*Bailey Vulgamore - 3-point buzzer beater

East 36, Western 44

Portsmouth West 48, Eastern 45

Clay 51, Ironton St. Joseph 47

Notre Dame 47, New Boston 31

Green 46, Symmes Valley 40

Minford 67, Valley 43

Oak Hill 52, South Webster 36

Waverly vs. Wheelersburg - PPD to 2/8/20

Southeastern 37, Unioto 47

Zane Trace 22, Adena 38

Huntington @ Westfall - PPD

Load comments