Waverly High School Cross Country Schedule 2022 Aug 20, 2022 Date Meet/Location Time8/27 @ Pickerington North Invitational 9:009/3 @ Vinton County Invitational 9:009/10 Waverly Invitational @ Bristol Park 9:009/17 @ Eastern Invitational 9:009/24 @ Dublin — Clash of the Celtic TBA10/1 @ WCH — Across the Creek 9:00Date Meet/Location Time10/8 @ Unioto Invitational 9:0010/15 @ SOC Meet 9:0010/22 District Meet @ Rio Grande TBA10/29 Regional Meet @ Pickerington North TBA11/5 State Meet at Fortress Obetz TBA
