Date Location/Opponent Time

3/26 @ Clay 12:00

3/28 @ Green 5:00

3/30 West 5:00

3/31 East 5:00

4/1 Oak Hill 5:00

4/4 @ Wheelersburg 5:00

4/5 Western 5:00

4/6 @ Valley 5:00

4/8 Waverly 5:00

4/11 @ Minford 5:00

4/13 South Webster 5:00

4/15 Northwest 5:00

4/18 Fairfield @ VA Stadium 5:00

4/19 @ East 5:00

4/20 @ West 5:00

4/21 @ Western 5:00

4/22 @ Oak Hill 5:00

4/25 Wheelersburg 5:00

4/27 Valley 5:00

4/28 @ Waverly 5:00

4/30 @ Piketon/Waverly — Zach Farmer

Classic (DH) 11:00/2:30

5/2 Minford 5:00

5/3 Green 5:00

5/4 @ South Webster 5:00

5/6 @ Northwest 5:00

5/9 Piketon @ VA Stadium 5:00

