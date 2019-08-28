Date Location/Match Time

8/19 @ Washington C.H. 7:00

8/20 West 7:00

8/22 @ South Webster 7:00

8/27 @ Circleville 5:30

8/29 Wheelersburg 7:00

8/31 Zane Trace Away @ Mapfre TBA

9/3 @ Minford 7:00

9/7 @ Unioto 1:00

9/10 @ Northwest 7:00

9/17 @ West 5:00

9/19 South Webster 6:00

9/21 McClain 6:30

9/26 @ Wheelersburg 7:00

9/28 @ Alexander 12:30

10/1 Minford 7:00

10/8 Northwest 7:00

