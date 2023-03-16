Rio women - Darnell - NAIA

Rio Grande's Kaylee Darnell puts up a shot late in the fourth quarter of Monday night's 96-87 loss to Campbellsville University in the NAIA Women's Basketball Championship Round of 16 at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa. Darnell scored 15 points in the loss to reach the 1,000-point mark for her career. 

 Photo by Justyce Marcum

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - For three quarters, the University of Rio Grande showed that it most definitely belonged in the NAIA Women's Basketball Championship Round of 16.

But in the fourth quarter, Campbellsville University used the experience of being there before to pull away from their former fellow Mid-South Conference member.


Recipe of the Day

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments