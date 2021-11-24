# Name Gr.

3 Cylie Weaver 9

4 Kelsey Helphenstine 11

5 Addison Cochenour 12

12 Lydia Park 9

13 Payton Hardin 10

20 Gracie Fox 9

22 Abby Cochenour 12

23 Anna Lesh 9

31 Sheyenne Montgomery 9

32 Madison Shuler 10

Head Coach: Darren King

Assistant Coach: Kayla Alley

Manager: Ellie Park

