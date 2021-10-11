RIO GRANDE, Ohio - Chase Davis scored a pair of second half goals, leading the University of Rio Grande to a 4-2 win over Midway University, Thursday evening, in River States Conference women’s soccer action at Evan E. Davis Field.
The RedStorm improved to 4-5-1 overall and 4-1 in conference play with a fourth consecutive victory.
The Eagles dropped to 3-6 overall and 1-4 in the RSC with loss.
Midway took an early advantage when Madeline Hargrove lobbed a shot from around 35 yards out over the head of Rio junior keeper Rachelle Wolford (Marysville, OH) for a 1-0 lead with 26:38 left in the opening half.
The RedStorm countered later in the half with unassisted goals by sophomore Christa Hopper (Mt. Orab, OH) and junior Trinity Hassey (Westerville, OH) 7-1/2 minutes apart to take a lead they would never relinquish.
Hopper netted the tying marker off the rebound of a save by Midway net-minder Yasmeen Shalash with 13:58 left in the half and Hassey scored on a one-timer from 35 yards out with 6:22 remaining before the break.
Davis, a senior from Huntington, W.Va., scored the first of her two goals just 1:29 into the second stanza, beating Shalash on a 1v1 breakaway from the right side of the 18-yard box to make it 3-1.
The Eagles made it a one-goal deficit with 31:42 left when Mariana Casey - on her third attempt after a mad scramble in front of the net - pushed a shot past Rio sophomore goalie Morgen Nutter (Ashville, OH), but Davis provided insurance and set the final score with a goal on another breakaway with 8:01 remaining in the contest.
Rio Grande finished with a commanding 39-11 cushion in shots overall and a 21-4 edge in shots on goal.
The RedStorm, who also had four of the five corner kick chances in the match, were thwarted on numerous other scoring chances by 13 offsides calls.
Wolford worked the first half in goal for Rio to earn the win, while Nutter had a pair of saves in the second half.
Shalash had 16 saves over the game’s first 81:59 for Midway before leaving with an injury. Madison Land finished up in net and did not face a shot.
Rio Grande was back in action on Saturday when it hosts Asbury University for the annual “Rockets Over Rio” celebration as part of the 50th Annual Bob Evans Farm Festival.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.