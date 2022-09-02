Rio's Jess Youse serves

Rio Grande’s Jess Youse had 14 kills, one solo block and three block assists in Monday night’s come-from-behind win over Shawnee State.

 Photo by Justyce Stout

McDERMOTT, Ohio — The University of Rio Grande snapped its three-match losing slide on Monday night, but the RedStorm went about doing it the hard way.

Head coach Billina Donaldson’s squad rallied from a 2-0 deficit to defeat rival Shawnee State University, 21-25, 15-25, 25-23, 25-23, 15-13 in non-conference play at Northwest High School.

