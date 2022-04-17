Date Meet/Location Time

3/29 Home 4:30

3/31 @ Zane Trace 4:30

4/5 @ Piketon Invite 4:30

4/12 Home Raidiger Invite 4:30

4/14 @ Paint Valley Invite 4:30

4/19 @ Amanda-Clearcreek Invite 4:30

4/21 @ Chillicothe Invite 4:30

4/26 @ Jackson 4:30

4/28 @ Vinton County Invite 4:30

5/3 @ Piketon 4:30

5/5 @ Miami Trace Invite 4:30

5/10 @ Northwest-SOC 5:00

5/12 @ Northwest-SOC 5:00

5/17 @ District-WCH 4:00

5/21 @District-WCH 10:00

5/26 Regional TBD

5/28 Regional TBD

6/3 State @ OSU TBD

6/4 State @ OSU TBD

