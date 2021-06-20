Staying home and becoming a critical piece in a developing program is always a special story -- especially for a multi-sport athlete that recently picked up swimming.
For Austin Vaughters, the Shawnee State swimming program represents an opportunity to excel in the sport that he loves -- while staying inside the very county that he developed as a swimmer. Vaughters signed with Gerald Cadogan's swimming program earlier this spring.
"It's four more years to improve and do something that I love while receiving a good education at home," Vaughters said. "I'm so thankful for (Gerald) Cadogan, the sport of swimming and the Shawnee State Athletic Department."
Vaughters, who also played football and baseball at Notre Dame in addition to hitting the water for the Titans, showcased strong improvement throughout his high school career as a swimmer.
In improving his 50 yard freestyle time by over a second-and-a-half (from 27.71 to 26 seconds) and his 100 yard freestyle time by three seconds (from 1:02.78 to 59 seconds), Vaughters proved to be an integral part in Notre Dame staying at the mountaintop of the SOC swimming ranks. The Titans, according to Paul Boggs of the Portsmouth Daily Times, won their sixth consecutive conference championship.
Along with his shorter freestyle races, Vaughters, according to his SwimCloud page, has posted times of 2:34.34 in the 200 meter freestyle, 3:07.22 in the 200 yard individual medley, and marks of 42.71 and 1:37.14 in the 50 and 100 yard backstrokes.
His conditioning in swimming went hand-in-hand with football especially. Vaughters, a reserve running back and a main piece in the defensive line rotation, helped Notre Dame, who had went 5-25 in Vaughters' first three seasons on the gridiron, to improve to a 3-4 record in the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season. He was one of seven seniors who assisted greatly in the turnaround. Vaughters also contributed as an infielder to Notre Dame's baseball program for three seasons.
"Football was always a work out for me," Vaughters said. "I practiced year-round. Swimming boosted my endurance, and personally, I believe that swimming also boosted my confidence because our swim team was pretty good. Those initial victories my freshman year got my confidence up. It became something that I wanted to do through college."
For his development as an athlete, Vaughters credits people like John Taylor, Jacob Taylor, Bob Ashley, Bob Boldman and Bubba Webb, among others, in planting the seeds for his desire to continue participating in sports beyond high school.
"I loved high school sports," Vaughters said. "I had some of the best coaches I've ever seen. There were many lessons that the coaches and staff provided that rubbed off on me -- such as respect, determination and perseverance. I hope that I provided those same lessons for my younger teammates."
However, Vaughters is far from finished from a learning standpoint. The possible business major wants to be a sponge in order to make the best impact that he can -- both academically as well as athletically -- for Cadogan as well as his future Shawnee State teammates.
"I want to improve in swimming, and help build a great program," Vaughters said. "Coach Cadogan's well on his way to doing that with the people he's brought in -- my simple goal is to aid in that process."
