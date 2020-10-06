The Shawnee State men’s tennis program, led by returning singles talents Zayden Rinehart, Jacob Freeland and Austin Hanshaw, along with the strong play of freshmen Carson Strange and Chase Downing among others, used a dominating display over Ohio Christian to roll to victories in each of the Bears’ 11 matches (nine regulation, two exhibition) Friday afternoon, Sept. 23 at Daehler Tennis Center.
Between all of its regulation contests, Shawnee State won 90 of its 119 games Friday as the Bears controlled play throughout each contest.
Freeland and Rinehart, who teamed up as Shawnee State’s No. 1 doubles unit, and Hanshaw and Harley Dixon, who played at the No. 2 doubles slot for the Bears, each won by 6-3 tallies in their opening contests while Strange and Downing performed splendidly at the No. 3 slot, not losing a single set in their first career college match both individually and as a team.
In singles competition, SSU took command in similar fashion, with Rinehart and Freeland combining to take 24 of 33 set points en route to match victories at No. 1 and No. 2 singles and Hanshaw and Downing taking 24 of 28 set points to win at No. 3 and No. 4 singles to seal the match — with Downing winning in straight sets. Dixon’s 6-3, 6-1 victory at No. 5 singles and Chase Ward’s 6-2, 6-4 winner at No. 6 singles rounded out the clean sweep.
Aiden White and Logan Faul, who collected 6-0 victories in their exhibition matches, rounded out a fantastic day for the Bears, who moved to 1-0 in the 2020-21 campaign. Ohio Christian, who finished up play for the fall, fell to 0-1.
The SSU men are back in action with the Shawnee State women Monday afternoon when the Bears play host to Mount Vernon Nazarene in their final match of the fall. Game time is set for 3 p.m.
