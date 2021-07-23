Color Run promo graphic

The Pike County Suicide Prevention Coalition 5K Color Run is set for Saturday, Aug. 14 at 10 a.m. at Waverly High School. All proceeds will support the Pike County Suicide Prevention Coalition.

The event will be held at Waverly High School, located at 1 Tiger Drive, Waverly. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. and the race begins at 10 a.m.

The course is the high school cross country course, which is mainly on blacktop, flat and in full sun.

Early registration is $20 and you will receive a t-shirt if registered by July 29, 2021.

Prizes will be given to first, second, and third place runners in the following age categories: 12 and under boys, 12 and under girls, 13-19 year old boys, 13-19 year old girls, 20-50 year old men, 20-50 year old women, 50 years and older men, 50 years and older men, overall winner in men, and overall winner in women.

For more information, visit TriStateRacer.com. Specifically, the official weblink follows ( https://www.tristateracer.com/event.php?RaceID=11353).

