Waverly Youth League Baseball Sign-ups Underway
Waverly Youth League Baseball will be holding sign-ups for the 2020 season every Saturday in February.
Sign-ups will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at the Pike County YMCA February 1, 8, 15, 22, and 29.
The league is open to all players between the ages of 4 to 12 years old. Eligibility and league placement is determined by the player’s age as of May 1, 2020. Registration is $45.
For questions or information, check out Waverly Youth League Baseball on Facebook.
Pike YMCA Youth Volleyball Leagues
The Y's volleyball leagues promote skill building and teamwork in a friendly and competitive environment. Our program provides an opportunity for all children to participate with an emphasis on playing to their full potential. We offer age-appropriate skill development opportunities through weekly practices and games. When appropriate, special accommodations are made to encourage each child's success and enjoyment. Young players will learn skills with the aid of "Volleylite" and "First Touch" volleyballs, lower nets, and other modifications designed to allow play with proper fundamentals.
The league is open to boys and girls and begins on Feb. 3. Teams will be split into divisions, based on grade, including: kindergarten through second grade, third and fourth grade, and fifth and sixth grade. Registration fees are $30 for members and $50 for guests. Teams must provide jerseys. Games will be played on Mondays and Wednesdays beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the Pike County YMCA located on 400 Pride Drive, Waverly, Ohio 45690. For more information, call (740) 947-8862 or visit the website at pikecountyymca.org.
Pike County YMCA Lil' Hoopsters Basketball
The Pike County YMCA is offering its Lil' Hoopsters program on Fridays from Feb. 14 through March 6 from 5 to 6 p.m. inside the YMCA gymnasium. The program is designed for parents and children and is open for boys and girls from ages 2-6. Participants will receive a size 3 basketball. For more information, call (740) 947-8862 or visit the website at pikecountyymca.org.
Piketon Youth Baseball Skills Camp
THe Piketon High School baseball program will be holding a youth skills camp on Saturday, March 14 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. in the junior high gymnasium, located at the old Piketon High School. The camp, hosted by Piketon baseball coaching staff and players, will include hitting, pitching, throwing, infield and outfield. It is open to children in third through eighth grades.
The cost is $30 per child if you pre-register or $35 at the door. A t-shirt will be provided to all camp participants. Checks can be made payable to Piketon Baseball.
Contact Coach Teeters at 740-708-9712 or jonathan.teeters@redstreaks.org for any questions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.