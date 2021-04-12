DANVILLE, Ky. - Kaila Barr had a pair of first-place finishes, while Chanavier Robinson had a win of her own and two other top three showings to lead the University of Rio Grande women’s track and field team at the Centre Twilight, Friday night, at Centre College’s Farris Stadium.
Barr, a freshman from Waverly, Ohio, took top honors in the discus throw with a toss of 40.36m and won the hammer throw with an effort of 45.72m.
Robinson, a senior from Ravenna, Ohio, won the long jump with a leap of 5.52m, while finishing as the runner-up in the 200-meter dash with a time of 26.61 and placing third in the 100-meter dash at 12.79.
As a team, the RedStorm finished sixth in the 12-team field with 58 points.
Other Top 10 performances for Rio Grande came from sophomore Samantha Miller (Greensprings, OH), who took third in the discus with a toss covering 35.23m and fifth in the hammer with an effort of 37.97m; junior Chase Davis (Huntington, WV), who placed fifth in the high jump at 1.55m; and junior Taylor Tackett (Hillsboro, OH), who was 10th in the 200-meter dash with a time of 27.83m.
Lindsey Wilson College took the team crown with 152 points, while host Centre (125 pts.) and Campbellsville (92 pts.) rounded out the top three.
Rio Grande returns to action next Friday when it hosts the Rio Grande Invitational at the Stockmeister Track and Field.
