The men’s basketball program at Shawnee State University, in conjunction with the boys basketball program at Portsmouth High School, will be hosting a coaches clinic on Thursday, July 23 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The clinic will be held at Waller Gymnasium.
Two NCAA Division I Power Five assistants, a NCAA Division I Mid-Major head coach, and a NCAA Division II head coach will be speaking at the clinic.
The agenda for the clinic is as follows, by order of speaker:
6 p.m., Jack Owens — Miami (Ohio) men’s basketball head coach, RedHawk defensive concepts
6:45 p.m., Ryan Pedon — Ohio State associate head coach, Ohio State offensive concepts and quick hitters
7:30 p.m., Shawn Walker — Elizabeth City State University head coach, situational close-outs
8:15 p.m., Joel Justus — Kentucky assistant basketball coach, breakdown drills for teaching the UK offense
The cost of this clinic is $40 per coach. A staff of up to 5 coaches is $125.
Registration can be done electronically by emailing Jack Trainer from Shawnee State at jvtrainer@frontier.com or Len Collins from Portsmouth High School at len.m.collins@gmail.com. Coaches can also call Coach Trainer at 740-708-4632 or Coach Collins at 740-352-3225.
All checks and money orders should be made out to Shawnee State University Men’s Basketball, 940 Second Street, Portsmouth, OH 45662. Registration will be on a first-come-first serve basis and will be limited due to social distancing requirements.
For more information on SSU Bears Athletics, visit www.ssubears.com or visit the Twitter and Facebook pages at https://twitter.com/SSUBears and https://www.facebook.com/SSUBears. For more information on how to join the SSU Bear Club, visit https://givetossu.com/bear-club.
