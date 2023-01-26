Mid-Ohio - 4 Events 2023
Mid Ohio Sports Car Course

LEXINGTON, Ohio (Jan. 26, 2023) - The 62nd season of racing at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course will showcase some of the premier series in all of motorsports this summer with the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series returning. In conjunction with the schedule release, featuring four major events, the renewal period for Mid-Ohio Season Race Passes begins today and will go until Thursday, Feb. 16. Public ticket sales will begin Tuesday, Feb. 21.

The Vintage Grand Prix of Mid-Ohio, the longest continuously-running spectator event at the track, kicks off the schedule on June 23-25 for its 41st running. The Sportscar Vintage Racing Association sanctioned weekend will provide fans a variety of race types with classic and modern race cars, including plenty of exciting sports car action highlighted by the newly formed Prototype Spring Series Association and the legendary Trans Am Series.


