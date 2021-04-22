Shawnee State senior big man EJ Onu has officially announced his intention to enter the NBA Draft, as announced by Onu Thursday on social media.
The two-time NAIA All-American, NABC-NAIA All-American, three-time Mid-South Conference Defensive Player of the Year, 2020-21 Mid-South Conference Player of the Year, and last, but not least, a 2021 National Champion, will not sign with an agent in order to retain his collegiate eligibility.
Along with his impact athletically -- which needs no introduction -- Onu has also made a good statement in the classroom. Academically, Onu has nearly 110 hours of academic credit and is on track to graduate in the spring. The 6-11 native of Cleveland, Ohio made the Dean's List last semester and sits within a tenth of a GPA point from a 3.0 cumulative GPA overall as an exercise science major.
Since arriving to SSU in the Fall 2017 semester, Onu has been lauded for not only his work ethic in both areas, but his humble and personable demeanor off of the floor despite his own rising star.
Onu's official statement is below.
"First and foremost, I'd like to thank God for all of the opportunities that he has blessed me with," Onu said in his statement. "I came to Shawnee State not knowing what was next for me and my basketball career. Being a part of Shawnee State's basketball program has helped me grow as a player and as a person. I am forever grateful for the opportunity to be a member of this team.
I'd like to thank everyone who's helped me on this journey, from head coach DeLano Thomas, to the coaching staff that I've had throughout the years, to my teammates, grad assistants, and athletic trainers. Thank you all for your continued support and encouragement. It means a lot.
To my family, you have played a huge part in my success and have seen me through the ups and downs. I'm very blessed and thankful to have you.
That being said, I have entered my name into the 2021 NBA Draft while still keeping my remaining year of eligibility open."
For the official announcement, click here!
For more information on SSU Bears Athletics, visit www.ssubears.com or visit the Twitter and Facebook pages at https://twitter.com/SSUBears and https://www.facebook.com/SSUBears. For more information on how to join the SSU Bear Club or for sponsorship of specific SSU players or events, visit https://givetossu.com/bear-club and https://givetossu.com/sponsorthebears.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.