# Name Ht. Wt. Pos. Gr.
1 Chase Carter 6’0” 180 TE/LB 9
2 Logan Clemmons 5’10” 160 WR/DB 11
3 Wyatt Hines 5’9” 155 QB/DB 10
4 Devon Conley 5’9” 145 WR/DB 10
5 Alex Jones 5’7” 120 WR/DB 9
12 Dillion Mattox 5’10” 170 RB/LB 11
13 Gage Denny 5’11” 155 WR/DB 11
18 Colten Denny 5’10” 155 WR/LB 11
24 Damian Hall 5’8” 130 WR/DB 11
50 Brandon Ailiff 5’7” 250 OL/DL 9
52 Christian Canaday 6’3” 190 OL/DL 12
55 Kyle Beasley 6’0” 185 OL/DL 10
56 Jacob Johnson 6’0” 230 OL/DL 9
66 Tyler Hanshaw 5’10” 185 OL/LB 12
70 Michael Cantrell 6’1” 170 OL/DL 10
73 Austin Daniels 6’2” 270 OL/DL 12
75 K.J. Reinsmith 6’0” 220 OL/DL 9
76 Ethan Perry 6’2” 210 OL/DL 12
78 Braden Williams 6’1” 160 OL/DL 10
79 Malik Harris 6’2” 270 OL/DL 9
84 Bryce Myers 6’3” 160 WR/DL 11
Head Coach: Scott Tomlison
Assistants: Nolan Yates, Keith Wiseman, Seth Bledsoe, Nick Norris
