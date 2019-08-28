# Name Ht. Wt. Pos. Gr.

1 Chase Carter 6’0” 180 TE/LB 9

2 Logan Clemmons 5’10” 160 WR/DB 11

3 Wyatt Hines 5’9” 155 QB/DB 10

4 Devon Conley 5’9” 145 WR/DB 10

5 Alex Jones 5’7” 120 WR/DB 9

12 Dillion Mattox 5’10” 170 RB/LB 11

13 Gage Denny 5’11” 155 WR/DB 11

18 Colten Denny 5’10” 155 WR/LB 11

24 Damian Hall 5’8” 130 WR/DB 11

50 Brandon Ailiff 5’7” 250 OL/DL 9

52 Christian Canaday 6’3” 190 OL/DL 12

55 Kyle Beasley 6’0” 185 OL/DL 10

56 Jacob Johnson 6’0” 230 OL/DL 9

66 Tyler Hanshaw 5’10” 185 OL/LB 12

70 Michael Cantrell 6’1” 170 OL/DL 10

73 Austin Daniels 6’2” 270 OL/DL 12

75 K.J. Reinsmith 6’0” 220 OL/DL 9

76 Ethan Perry 6’2” 210 OL/DL 12

78 Braden Williams 6’1” 160 OL/DL 10

79 Malik Harris 6’2” 270 OL/DL 9

84 Bryce Myers 6’3” 160 WR/DL 11

Head Coach: Scott Tomlison

Assistants: Nolan Yates, Keith Wiseman, Seth Bledsoe, Nick Norris

