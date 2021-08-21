Date Match/Location Time

8/6 @ Little Scioto 10:00

8/10 @ Franklin Valley 10:30

8/12 @ Dogwood 10:00

8/17 @ Elks 1:00

8/25 @ Little Scioto 4:00

8/26 @ Franklin Valley 4:00

8/30 @ Ironton 4:00

9/2 @ Franklin Valley 4:00

9/7 @ Franklin Valley 4:00

9/13 @ Elks 4:00

9/22 @ Elks — SOC girls 2:00

9/23 @ Elks-SOC boys 12:00

9/29 @ Franklin Valley sectional TBA

