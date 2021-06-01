The Shawnee State University women’s soccer program has officially announced that it will hold boys and girls summer camp sessions for Grades 2 through 5, 6 through 8, and 9 through 12 from Thursday, June 24 to Saturday, June 26, with a high school shootout planned for Saturday, July 31 for girls as well.
The camps, which will be three days worth of valuable soccer instruction for all three age groups, will run from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. all three days.
The high school shootout will commence from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on July 31 only.
For the boys and girls summer camps, the schedule is the following:
Grades 2-5: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Thursday, June 24-Saturday, June 26
Grades 6-8: 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Thursday, June 24-Saturday, June 26
Grades 9-12: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday, June 24-Saturday, June 26
The registration form for the boys and girls summer camp is located here (2-5), here (6-8) and here. Payment link for all three camps is located at https://commerce.cashnet.com/WSIC.
For more information about the camp and the shootout, contact Michaela Garner at mgarner@shawnee.edu. Teams who wish to participate in the shootout should contact both Garner and Shawnee State women’s soccer head coach Natasha Ademakinwa (nademakinwa@shawnee.edu).
To pay following registration, contact Amanda Hedrick at ahedrick@shawnee.edu or call Hedrick at (740) 351-3188.
