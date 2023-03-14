Darius Jordan - PPU2

Rio Grande's Darius Jordan waits on a pitch during Friday afternoon's 9-5 win over Point Park University in River States Conference action at Bob Evans Field. 

 Photo by Kyli Ricker

RIO GRANDE, Ohio - The University of Rio Grande parlayed a porous defensive effort by Point Park University into seven unearned runs and went on to post a 9-5 win over the visiting Pioneers, Friday afternoon, in River States Conference baseball action at a cold and wet Bob Evans Field.

The RedStorm improved to 10-12 overall and 3-1 in league play.


Recipe of the Day

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments