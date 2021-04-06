BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Cumberlands' (Ky.) Summer Travis and Shawnee State's (Ohio) have been named Mid-South Conference Women's Outdoor Track and Field Athletes of the Week, conference officials announced on Monday.
Houchens Industries is the proud sponsor of the Mid-South Conference Player of the Week Award program. Houchens Industries was founded in 1917 and is one of the largest employee-owned companies in the United States with more than 18,000 corporate-wide employees.
Women's Outdoor Track Athlete of the Week
Jessica Price – Shawnee State (Ohio) – Sr. – Proctorville, Ohio
Price bested a field of 11 runners to finish first at the Hilltopper Relays.
She finished the 5,000-meter run with a time of 17:09 which bested her "A" standard time from earlier this season as well as set a new personal best time.
Price outran eight NCAA Division I runners in the event.
This is the second outdoor track weekly honor of the season and of her career.
Women's Outdoor Field Athlete of the Week
Summer Travis – Cumberlands (Ky.) – Sr. – Piketon, Ohio
Travis won three events that included a new personal best mark.
She captured the shot put with a mark of 11.98 meters as well as finished the discus with a mark of 33.98 meters.
Travis finished with her personal best as well as a new school record in the hammer with a mark of 47.31 meters.
This is the first outdoor field weekly honor of the season and of her career.
