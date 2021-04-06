The consistency of Shawnee State senior golfer Steven Zimmerman paid off in a big way for the senior Saturday afternoon, as the native of nearby Piketon won his first career Medalist honor by shooting a two-over par 146 to pace the 40-player field at the Earlham Spring Invitational on the Harbor Links Golf Course greens in Richmond, Ind.
Zimmerman, who matched his one-over 73 on Day 1 with another one-over 73 on Day 2, posted pars on 12 of his 18 holes Saturday after parring 15 of his 18 holes Friday. The senior also birdied the fifth, seventh, and 11th holes en route to winning the tournament by one stroke over Wittenberg's Chris Dunne and fellow teammate BJ Knox.
Knox, who shot a two-day 147 (three-over), birdied the first, second and 10th holes Saturday afternoon en route to a top-five showing. His top-five finish follows a week where the Maysville, Ky. native won the Alice Lloyd Spring Invitational and the resulting Mid-South Conference Golfer of the Week honors as a result.
Following the duo, Patrick England allowed Shawnee State to place three SSU golfers inside the top 10 overall with a six-over 78 and a two-day 155 (+11) overall. England posted pars on a dozen greens and birdied the third hole.
Jordan Hughes, competing as an individual under the SSU umbrella, made it four players in the top-15 by holding his 14th place position from the opening day. The junior from Flemingsburg, Ky. shot a 82 to gather up a two-day 160, all while posting pars on 10 holes.
Elijah McCarty and Austin Barta -- the latter also competing as an individual -- gathered finishes in the top half of their field with their 19th place showings and two-day 162s. McCarty, who shot a second-day 81, posted pars on 10 holes and birdied the 10th while Barta, who nabbed an 82, also collected pars on 10 holes and birdied the second green.
Brett Bentley closed out the day by shooting a two-day 170. The freshman from South Shore, Ky. finished in a tie for 31st overall in the field.
Additional/NEXT UP
As a team, Shawnee State shot a 34-over 610 to finish second in the tournament, second only to Wittenberg's 14-over 590. The Bears comfortably gapped all other teams in the seven-unit field by at least 31 or more strokes en route to its runner-up finish.
Shawnee State gets back to action Friday, April 9 when the Bears play host as part of the one-day Harry Weinbrecht Invitational.
Shawnee State gets back to action Friday, April 9 when the Bears play host as part of the one-day Harry Weinbrecht Invitational.
