Rio Grande’s Natalie Kalaydjiev scores two of her career-high 11 points in Tuesday night’s 84-71 win over Webber International University in Babson Park, Fla. Kalaydjiev was one of four double-digit scorers for the 16th-ranked RedStorm, who improved to 7-1. 

 Photo by Justyce Marcum

BABSON PARK, Fla. - Senior Ella Skeens (Chillicothe, OH) scored 18 points, pulled down 13 rebounds and had a pair of steals to lead the University of Rio Grande to an 84-71 win over Webber International University, Tuesday night, in non-conference women's basketball action at the Sabbagh Athletic Center.

Three other players reached double figures for the RedStorm (7-1), who were ranked No. 16 in the latest NAIA coaches' Top 25 poll.


