For the second time in his career, Shawnee State golfer BJ Knox was named to the First-Team All-MSC unit as the Shawnee State ace golfer, off of the strength of his outstanding performances throughout the 2020-21 season.
Knox, who won Medalist honors six times since September 2019, obtained five of those within the last academic year alone. He finished ninth or better in 10 of the 11 tournaments that he competed in this season to close out his career.
Of those 11 tournaments, Knox finished inside the top-five of the field in seven of the 11 tournaments in addition to his five Medalist honors. He won the MVNU Fall Invitational and Alice Lloyd Spring Invitational outright while earning Co-Medalist honors at the WVU Tech Golden Bear Classic, Mid-South Conference Fall Preview and the Harry Weinbrecht Invitational.
Along with his tournament accolades, Knox shot a 70 or under in eight different rounds during the season. He never shot worse than a 78 in any round during the year en route to closing his career with his second First-Team All-MSC accolade.
Knox joins a strong list of golfers who have earned at least two all-conference golfer awards in SSU history, including Josh Zornes, Jonathon Oliver, Matt DeHart, Bryan Sturgell, Lanny Rice, Scott Flesher, and Tony Brown.
