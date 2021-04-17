Despite a cross country campaign that has largely been turned upside down due to COVID-19, the Shawnee State men's cross country program battled its way to a Mid-South Conference Championship -- and a familiar place in the final NAIA Men's Cross Country Coaches Top 25 Poll of the regular season and conference championship meets -- by garnering the 25th and final spot in the rankings.
The Bears, who posted 119 points en route to its 25th place ranking, finished just seven points back of Doane (Neb.) and 15 away from Columbia (Mo.) for the 24th and 23rd positions in the poll.
Shawnee State, previously unranked after a five-month layoff between battling the COVID-19 pandemic regulations as well as focusing on the indoor track and field season, proved its worth once again at the 2020-21 Mid-South Conference Cross Country Championships, showing zero loss of form in a dominating 41-point win over its competition to win the MSC Championship as a team.
While Hunter Hoover's meet-winning 26:47.7 was the main headliner -- Hoover taking MSC Runner of the Year honors as a result -- the Bears' 23-point total showcased an outstanding team form as the Bears finished only eight points away from a perfect team score.
In all, eight runners, including Hoover, Jonah Phillips, Aiden Kammler, Josh Metzung, Hunter Bennington, Jacob Nichols, Thryceton Deckard, and Aidan Judd all earned All-MSC honors, with Hoover, Phillips, Kammler, Bennington and Metzung garnering First-Team All-MSC accolades.
Shawnee State's 27:37 average as a team and its total collective time of 2:18.02 was more than four minutes ahead of second-place Campbellsville's 2:22.36 and six minutes ahead of both Lindsey Wilson (2:24.26) and Cumberland, Tenn. (2:24.38). The Bears gapped the rest of the field by at least 13 minutes or more in the resounding triumph.
At the head of the poll, Huntington (Ind.)'s 554 points and 13 first-place votes edged the 547 points and six first-place votes that Saint Mary's (Kan.) received. Taylor, Ind.'s 524 points, Embry-Riddle, Ariz.'s 501 tallies and Cornerstone, Mich.'s 472 markers rounded out the top-five, with Oklahoma City finishing with 466 points and the remaining first-place vote to come in sixth place in the final poll.
