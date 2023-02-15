OHSAA logo

COLUMBUS, Ohio – All-session tickets for the upcoming Ohio High School Athletic Association wrestling state tournament at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus are now on sale at Ticketmaster. All tickets are digital and must be purchased online in advance through Ticketmaster or at the Schottenstein Center ticket office.

The state tournament is March 10-12 (Friday through Sunday) and will crown boys state champions for the 86th time and girls state champions for the first time.


