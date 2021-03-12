CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. - The University of Rio Grande women's basketball team begins its national tournament run on Friday afternoon when it faces 13th-ranked Indiana Tech in the opening round of the NAIA Women's Basketball National Championship.
The third-seeded RedStorm (18-8) and the No. 2 seed Warriors (26-2) will meet as part of the Crestview Hills "B" Bracket at Thomas More University's Connor Convocation Center. Tipoff is slated for 2:30 p.m.
Friday's winner advances to face top-seeded Indiana Wesleyan (22-6) on Saturday afternoon, with Saturday's survivor joining 15 other pod winners at the tournament's final site - the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa - beginning March 18.
Rio Grande is making its eighth national tournament appearance and its first since making the 2018 NAIA Division II tourney. The RedStorm failed to post a win in their seven previous trips to the tournament.
Head coach David Smalley's squad earned its spot in the 48-team event by finishing as the runner-up in the River States Conference tournament. Rio had an 11-game winning streak snapped with an 86-74 loss to West Virginia University-Tech in the title tilt.
The RedStorm, who rank fifth nationally in both scoring average (86.6) and field goal percentage (47.2%), have four players averaging in double figures.
Sophomore forward Lexi Woods (Waverly, OH) leads the team in scoring (14.2 ppg) and rebounds (8.1 rpg), while fellow sophomore forward Hailey Jordan (Columbus, OH) and freshman guard Caitlyn Brisker (Oak Hill, OH) check in at 13.9 points and 11.4 points per game, respectively.
Each member of the trio also shoots better than 50 percent from the floor, with brisker at 56.0%, Woods at 55.0% and Jordan at 53.4%.
Senior guard Chyna Chambers (Columbus, OH) completes the quartet of double-digit scorers at 11.4 ppg, while also averaging a team-best 6.0 assists and 2.5 steals per game. She ranks sixth nationally in assists per game, while her 157 total assists ranks second nationally and her 65 steals at 16th nationally.
Junior center Avery Harper (Seaman, OH) narrowly missed the double-digit scoring ranks, averaging 9.0 ppg. She also ranks second on the club with 7.0 rebounds per contest.
Indiana Tech is making its fifth straight appearance in the NAIA National Championship and its 10th overall appearance. Head coach Jessie Biggs' club has won its last five outings, including a 65-59 triumph over Concordia (Mich.) in the championship game of the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference Tournament.
Senior guard Taya Andrews (5-10) led all players with a career-high 24 points in the title game victory, while sophomore forward Erika Foy (5-11) had 17 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks for her seventh double-double of the season. Senior guard Alexis Hill (5-9) contributed 13 points, four rebounds and four assists.
Foy leads Tech in scoring at 14.9 ppg, while also averaging 7.0 rpg and 1.0 bpg. Junior guard Kyra Whitaker (5-7) ranks second on the team in scoring at 14.3 ppg, but has missed the last six games - and most of a seventh - due to injury.
Hill averages 13.0 ppg and leads the team in both rebounding (7.3 rpg) and assists (3.4 apg).
Rio Grande's high-scoring offense will face a stern test, with the Warriors ranking seventh nationally in scoring defense at 53.4 ppg.
Friday's game will be the first meeting between the schools since the 2007-08 season, when they met twice - the only other times they've ever played each other. Rio won both outings that season, 93-34 on Nov. 13, 2007 at the Newt Oliver Arena in Rio Grande and 75-32 on Dec. 15, 2007 in Fort Wayne, Ind.
Live video and live stat links, along with other tournament info, can be found at https://thomasmoresaints.com/21naiaopening.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.