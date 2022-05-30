COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced this week’s state tournament pairings and qualifiers in softball, lacrosse and track and field. The baseball regional tournament pairings will be announced Monday, while last week’s boys tennis state tournament results are linked below.
114th OHSAA Track and Field State Tournament
- Friday-Saturday, June 3-4 at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium, The Ohio State University
- Regional Results: https://oh.milesplit.com/results
- State Tournament Schedule and Qualifiers: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Track-Field/2022-State-Tournament-Coverage
2022 Softball State Tournament Pairings
All games at Akron Firestone Stadium.
All games live on the NFHS Network.
Home Team Listed First.
Rankings are from the final Ohio High School Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association State Poll released on Monday, May 16.
State Tournament Coverage: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Softball/Softball-2022/2022-OHSAA-Softball-State-Tournament-Coverage
Division I
Pataskala Watkins Memorial (28-1) vs. Holland Springfield (24-6), Thursday, 3 p.m.
North Canton Hoover (19-6) vs. West Chester Lakota West (26-4), Thursday, 5:30 p.m.
Championship Game: Saturday, 1 p.m.
Division II
Heath (23-5) vs. Wooster Triway (28-1), Thursday, 10 a.m.
Oak Harbor (24-8) vs. Plain City Jonathan Alder (25-1), Thursday, 12:30 p.m.
Championship Game: Saturday, 10 a.m.
Division III
Massillon Tuslaw (20-5) vs. Casstown Miami East, Friday, 3 p.m.
Cardington-Lincoln (24-4) vs. Wheelersburg (25-1), Friday, 5:30 p.m.
Championship Game: Saturday, 7 p.m.
Division IV
Bradford (23-5) vs. Strasburg-Franklin (25-4), Friday, 10 a.m.
Jeromesville Hilldale (23-3) vs. Van Wert Lincolnview (24-4), Friday, 12:30 p.m.
Championship Game: Saturday, 4 p.m.
2022 Boys Lacrosse State Tournament Pairings
Dates, Locations and Times Subject to Change.
Home team listed first.
State tournament coverage: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Lacrosse-Boys/Boys-Lacrosse-2022/2022-Boys-Lacrosse-Tournament-Coverage
Division I
Dublin Jerome (17-2) vs. Hudson (14-5), Wednesday at 6 p.m., Ferguson Field, Ashland
Cincinnati St. Xavier (11-6) vs. Upper Arlington (20-1), Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., Alumni Stadium, Centerville
Div. I State Final: at Historic Crew Stadium, Columbus, Saturday, June 4, at 7 p.m.
Division II
Toledo St. John’s Jesuit (18-4) vs. Chagrin Falls (17-3), Tuesday at 6 p.m., Knowlton Athletics Complex, Oberlin
Cincinnati Mariemont (16-2) vs. Columbus St. Francis de Sales (14-4), Tuesday at 7:30 p.m., Miami Valley South Stadium, Bellbrook
Div. II State Final: at Historic Crew Stadium, Columbus, Saturday, June 4, at 1 p.m.
2022 Girls Lacrosse State Tournament Pairings
Dates, Locations and Times Subject to Change.
Home team listed first.
State tournament coverage: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Lacrosse-Girls/Girls-Lacrosse-2022/2022-Girls-Lacrosse-Tournament-Coverage
Division I
New Albany (19-2) vs. Massillon Jackson (20-1), Tuesday at 6 p.m., Ferguson Field, Ashland
Cincinnati Sycamore (19-3) vs. Upper Arlington (21-0), Tuesday at 5:30 p.m., Miami Valley South Stadium, Bellbrook
Div. I State Final: at Historic Crew Stadium, Columbus, Saturday, June 4, at 4 p.m.
Division II
Rocky River (18-2) vs. Chagrin Falls (15-4), Wednesday at 6 p.m., Site TBD
Cincinnati Mariemont (18-1) vs. Columbus Bishop Watterson (17-3), Wednesday at 5:30 p.m., Alumni Stadium, Centerville
Div. II State Final: at Historic Crew Stadium, Columbus, Saturday, June 4, at 10 a.m.
Boys Tennis
The 102nd boys tennis state tournament wrapped up Saturday at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, home of the Western and Southern Open on the ATP circuit. Results are posted at: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Tennis-Boys/Boys-Tennis-2022/2022-Boys-Tennis-State-Tournament-Coverage
Baseball Statewide Brackets and Tournament Coverage: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Baseball/Baseball-2022/2022-Baseball-State-Tournament-Coverage
Check out the Sport Pages at www.OHSAA.org
Each sport page contains information such as state polls, bulletins, rules changes, regulations, tournament information, brackets (for team sports) and state tournament coverage.
