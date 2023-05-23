Sheldon Haudenschild and Jacob Allen at Atomic Speedway

Sheldon Haudenschild and Jacob Allen race at Atomic Speedway during a previous World of Outlaws event. 

 By Trent Gower

CHILLICOTHE (May 23, 2023) — High banks and high speeds await the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars this Memorial Day weekend.

First up is two nights at Chillicothe's Atomic Speedway (May 26-27) – marking the ninth and 10th visits for The Greatest Show on Dirt at the 3/8 mile. Then, on Monday, May 29, the Series heads to southeast Indiana where Lawrenceburg Speedway hosts the Federated Auto Parts Memorial Day Spectacular. The night will be Lawrenceburg’s 19th time welcoming the World of Outlaws.


