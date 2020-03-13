With uncertainty hanging in the air Friday, some high school athletes were still going through their practice routines and holding onto hope that spring seasons will still occur in some form or another, despite the current state of the country and world with the ever-changing coronavirus outbreak.
Some hope was granted late Friday afternoon after the release of a memo from OHSAA Executive Director Jerry Snodgrass to all OHSAA member school administrators regarding the postponed winter tournaments and spring sports. Since the current situation is rapidly changing, any of the following information/dates may need to be adjusted. If there are changes, notification will go out immediately to schools.
In part, the memo to member schools reads: "This communication is to update you on several issues that are related to Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s recent order mandating school closures beginning next week and their impact on school-based athletics.
OHSAA Regional and State Boys Basketball, State Girls Basketball, State Ice Hockey and State Individual Wrestling Tournaments
As announced Thursday, the above-mentioned tournaments are postponed indefinitely. Given the rapidly changing events nationally and statewide, we are assessing the situation daily. It is impossible to make a determination today ... the reason for continuing them to be ‘postponed.’
If your team remains in the tournament, you need to remind them that the “non-interscholastic rule” remains in effect.
Further, we have implemented indefinitely a no-contact period, which prohibits any coach, paid or volunteer, approved by the Board of Education to provide coaching, instruction or supervising conditioning and physical fitness programs or open gyms to members of a school team in their sports.
All Sports
A mandatory no-contact period is in effect for all school-sponsored sports from March 17 through April 5, 2020. Additionally, there will be a mandatory shut down of facilities used for the purpose of conducting athletics activities from March 17 through April 5, 2020."
With the return to school date tentatively set by Governor Mike DeWine for April 6, the following schedule will tentatively be in place: Monday, April 6 through Friday, April 10 will be mandatory practices; and on Saturday, April 11, all scrimmages/regular season contests may begin. The exception is boys tennis, which may begin on April 6. At the current time, tournaments will remain on dates as currently scheduled.
The OHSAA further emphasizes that since Governor DeWine has ordered schools to be closed through at least April 3, any practices organized by parents, coaches and/or students are highly discouraged. This information is included in question and answer format shared by the OHSAA. The full "OHSAA Spring Sports - Q & A" is attached to this story online in a PDF format. Some highlights follow.
Student-athletes may receive individual skill/coaching instruction from a non-school coach or instructor at any time, provided this does not violate any Board of Education (or similar governing board), school administrators’ or school coaches’ policies or the Ohio Revised Code. Again, this individual skill/coaching instruction may not be held at school facilities since Governor DeWine has ordered all schools closed through at least April 3.
If a student-athlete has not participated in an interscholastic scrimmage or contest this school season, he or she may practice and/or participate with a non-school team without jeopardizing his/her eligibility status. If they meet this condition, all aspects of GSR 7.3 are applied, including the limitation of 50% of participants from each school. Otherwise, a student-athlete who has participated in an interscholastic scrimmage or contest may not participate with a non-school team and, should the OHSAA seasons indeed resume, this student-athlete would be ineligible.
Should the season resume and the OHSAA follows the current spring tournament format, the baseball sectional tournament dates are May 16-23, followed by the district May 25-30, the regional June 4-5, and the state June 11-13.
The softball dates list the sectional tournament as May 9-16, followed by the district May 18-23, the regional May 28-30, and the state June 4-6.
For track and field, the district meets can be contested May 18-23, followed by regional meets May 27-30, and the state meet June 5-6.
For boys tennis, the sectional tournament can be played May 11-16, followed by the district May 18-20 and the state May 29-30.
As stated above, all dates and tournaments are subject to postponements and/or cancellations if deemed necessary by the coronavirus outbreak.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.