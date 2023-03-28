SEATTLE, Wash. – The No. 12/12 and third-seeded Ohio State Buckeyes (28-8, 12-6 B1G) fell to No. 4/5 and top-seeded Virginia Tech (31-4, 14-4 ACC) by an 84-74 margin on Monday night in Seattle in the NCAA Elite Eight.
Virginia Tech started strong, making its first seven shots and leading by as many seven before Ohio State took a 25-22 lead after 10 minutes with the final six points of the quarter. There were five lead changes in the second quarter as the Hokies took a 48-45 lead into the locker room. Virginia Tech maintained its lead throughout the third quarter, extending it to 63-55 with a buzzer-beating triple. Ohio State would get no closer than six points in the fourth quarter.
Taylor Mikesell was the first in the game to double figures, making four triples by the midway point of the second quarter (seven total) and finishing with 25 points. Cotie McMahon (18) and Jacy Sheldon (19) also reached double figures in the first half. Mikesell’s seven made three-pointers set the program record for most made triples in an NCAA Tournament game.
How it Happened
Both teams started quickly, making their first three baskets. Virginia Tech used an extended 9-3 run to build a 17-10 lead, but Ohio State’s back-to-back baskets cut the Buckeyes’ deficit to 17-14 at the media timeout. The Buckeyes tied the game at 19 with Taylor Mikesell’s third triple of the quarter. Jacy Sheldon capped OSU’s 6-0 run to end the quarter with the Buckeyes’ first lead of the game at 25-22.
Back-to-back Hokie baskets got VT within one at 27-26 with 8:21 to play in the half. Virginia Tech then took the lead at 31-29 with 6:22 remaining before halftime, but Mikesell answered with a triple to begin a 7-0 OSU run. The Buckeyes led 36-31 midway through the quarter, but Virginia Tech tied the game at 36 and eventually took a 42-41 lead with 1:38 remaining in the half. The teams traded the lead, but free throws secured a 48-45 VT lead going into the locker room.
Both teams started slowly in the third quarter with four points apiece in the first four minutes. Ohio State trailed 55-51 at the media timeout. The Buckeyes called timeout trailing 58-53 with 1:49 to play in the quarter. Virginia Tech extended its lead to 63-55 after 30 minutes with a buzzer-beating three-pointer, its largest lead of the game.
Ohio State opened scoring before back-to-back Virginia Tech baskets forced a Buckeye timeout down 67-57 with 8:26 to play. VT called timeout ahead 70-60 with six minutes remaining. The Hokies led by as many as 13 points and the Buckeyes got within six before scoring was capped at 84-74 on free throws.
Game Notes
Ohio State is now 31-27 all-time in the NCAA Tournament, making its first Elite Eight appearance since 1993.
The Buckeyes are 17-4 this season when Taylor Mikesell makes at least three triples. She tied her career-high seven triples tonight – the most three-pointers by a Buckeye in the NCAA Tournament in program history.
Mikesell was the first in the game to reach double figures, doing so for the 33rd time this season and totaling 25 points. This is her 10th game with 20+ points this season.
Cotie McMahon also reached double figures during the first half, scoring 10+ points for the 26th time this season. She finished with 18 points, scoring in every postseason game this season.
Jacy Sheldon had 10 first-half points on her way to 19 total. She’s scored in double figures in each of the Buckeyes’ four NCAA Tournament games.
Q1: Ohio State shot 11-of-15 (.733) from the floor and 3-of-4 (.750) from long range.
Q2: The Buckeyes shot 7-of-13 (.538) from the floor and 2-of-5 (.400) from long range to bring their first-half totals to 64.3 percent from the field and 55.6 percent from behind the arc.
Q3: OSU’s defense forced VT to shoot 38.5 percent from the floor.
