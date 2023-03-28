Ohio State Buckeyes logo

SEATTLE, Wash. – The No. 12/12 and third-seeded Ohio State Buckeyes (28-8, 12-6 B1G) fell to No. 4/5 and top-seeded Virginia Tech (31-4, 14-4 ACC) by an 84-74 margin on Monday night in Seattle in the NCAA Elite Eight.

Virginia Tech started strong, making its first seven shots and leading by as many seven before Ohio State took a 25-22 lead after 10 minutes with the final six points of the quarter. There were five lead changes in the second quarter as the Hokies took a 48-45 lead into the locker room. Virginia Tech maintained its lead throughout the third quarter, extending it to 63-55 with a buzzer-beating triple. Ohio State would get no closer than six points in the fourth quarter.


Recipe of the Day

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments