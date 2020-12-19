# Name Ht. Grade
3 Skylar White 5-8 12
4 Kelsey Helphenstine 5-2 10
5 Addison Cochenour 5-8 11
22 Abby Cochenour 5-7 11
23 Kelsey Poorman 5-4 9
25 Tesa Keaton 5-3 10
32 Madison Shuler 5-6 9
33 Megan Nickell 5-4 9
35 Andee Lester 6-0 12
Head Coach: Rick Bowman
Assistant Coach: Cortland Bowman
Assistant Coach: Rhyanna Knauff
