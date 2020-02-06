Due to various types of influenza and illnesses around Pike County, a number of changes have been made to the high school basketball schedules.

The following changes are listed by school:

EASTERN

The boys junior varsity and varsity basketball games versus Portsmouth West originally scheduled for Friday, Feb. 7 will now be played on Thursday, Feb. 13. It will be senior night. The homecoming ceremony, which was originally scheduled for Friday, Feb. 7 is being moved to Saturday evening, Feb. 8 when boys basketball teams take on New Hope Christian. The homecoming dance will take place that night after the games.

At this point, the girls tournament game set for Monday evening against Whiteoak at Northwest at 8 p.m. is still on as scheduled.

PIKETON

The girls junior varsity and varsity home basketball games versus Westfall originally scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 6 will be moved to Wednesday, Feb. 12 with two quarters of junior varsity play beginning at 5 p.m. At this point, the Lady Redstreaks are set to begin post-season play Monday night at Valley High School versus Coal Grove Dawson Bryant at 8 p.m.

The boys junior varsity and varsity basketball games at Paint Valley originally scheduled for Friday, Feb. 7 will now be played on Saturday, Feb. 15.

WAVERLY

The girls junior varsity and varsity basketball games originally scheduled to be played at Valley on Feb. 6 were postponed. The rescheduled games at Northwest that were set for Saturday, Feb. 8 have also been postponed.

The girls games versus Wheelersburg that were postponed on Jan. 30 will be played on Monday, Feb. 10 at Waverly.

The boys junior varsity and varsity games that were set to be played against Wheelersburg on Friday, Feb. 7 have also been postponed. No makeup date has been set yet.

WESTERN

The girls varsity basketball game scheduled to be played at New Boston on Thursday, Feb. 6 has been postponed.

At this point, the tournament game at Northwest High School versus Paint Valley that is set for Monday, Feb. 10 at 6:15 p.m. is on as scheduled.

The boys junior varsity and varsity games versus Green that were originally scheduled for Jan. 31 were postponed until Feb. 4. Then they were postponed again until Wednesday, Feb. 12 with the junior varsity game set to tip off at 6 p.m.

The boys junior varsity and varsity games set for Friday, Feb. 7 at New Boston have been moved to Saturday, Feb. 8 at 6 p.m.

Western's senior night activities will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 11 during the home non-league contest with New Boston. The final league game will be played on Friday, Feb. 14, which is Biddy Ball night. Then the Indians will wrap up the regular season at McClain on Saturday, Feb. 15.

