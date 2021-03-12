MARION, Ind. - For the first time since 2003, the University of Rio Grande men's basketball team finds its season continuing beyond conference tournament play.
Now, the only question is how many of the regulars who helped the RedStorm get to where they are will be healthy enough to play.
The answer will come Friday night when first-year head coach Ryan Arrowood's club squares off with Indiana University South Bend in the opening round of the NAIA Men's Basketball National Championship.
Rio Grande (16-9), which is seeded third in the three-team pod, and the No. 2 seeded Titans (6-0) are part of the Marion Bracket "B", which will be played at Indiana Wesleyan University's Mackey Arena. Tip time for Friday's game is slated for 7 p.m.
Friday's winner moves on to meet top-seeded - and top-ranked - Indiana Wesleyan (29-2) on Saturday night, with the winner of Saturday's game advancing to historic Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Mo. where the 16 pod winners will battle for the national title.
Rio Grande is making its eighth national tournament appearance overall and its first since reaching the 2003 NAIA Division II tourney. The RedStorm have an all-time record of 6-7 in national tournament play, including a run to the DII Final Four in 2001.
Rio earned its spot among the field of 48 teams by virtue of its runner-up finish in the River States Conference tournament. The RedStorm had a season-high six-game winning streak snapped in a 75-60 loss to West Virginia University-Tech in the championship game.
Three of the team's regular starters did not play in the loss to the Golden Bears and a fourth was injured late in the contest.
Only sophomore forward Shiloah Blevins (South Webster, OH) and senior forward Cam Schreiter (Mason, OH) are the only regulars guaranteed to be in the starting lineup on Friday night. Blevins still isn't completely healed from an ankle injury he suffered in a win over IU Southeast in the opening round of the conference tourney, while Schreiter missed the title game loss after suffering a concussion in the win over Point Park University in the RSC semifinals.
Blevins ranks second on the team in scoring (17.2 ppg), while leading the squad in both rebounding (6.7 rpg) and blocked shots (1.6 bpg). He's also shooting 51.2 percent from the floor overall and 82.8 percent from the free throw line.
Schreiter averages 6.4 ppg for the season, but was scoring at a 14.4 ppg clip in the seven games prior to his injury.
The club's leading scorer, sophomore swingman Miki Tadic (Hilversum, The Netherlands) won't play and hasn't since suffering a shoulder injury in the tournament win over IU Southeast. He averaged 17.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.3 steals per game this season.
The status of freshman guards Andrew Shull (Milton, WV) and Caleb Wallis (Jackson, OH) won't be known until game time. Shull, who averages 15.1 ppg, missed the WVU-Tech game with an ankle injury of his own, while Wallis - an 8.1 ppg scorer - suffered a knee injury with just over two minutes left in the game.
Regardless of who ends up on the floor for the RedStorm, there's plenty of intrigue with the opposition.
IU South Bend played a pair of games in late November before its season was brought to a grinding halt by COVID-19. The Titans didn't play again until the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference began on Feb. 23 and went on to win their second consecutive CCAC tourney title with a buzzer-beating 76-75 win at Olivet Nazarene (Ill.).
Winning the conference tournament was the only way head coach Scott Cooper's squad could qualify for the national tournament since it didn't meet the NAIA's 10-game minimum for tourney eligibility.
IUSB has five players averaging in double figures and are led by senior guard Dylan Allen (6-0) and junior guard Donyell Meredith, II (6-4) at 16.5 and 15.7 points per game, respectively. Meredith leads the team in assists at 3.5 per contest.
The Titans, who are shooting just over 50 percent from the floor as a team while averaging just over 82 points per outing, also feature junior forward Miles Tracy (6-7) at 12.0 ppg, junior guard Vashawn Sims (5-9) at 11.3 ppg and sophomore guard Micah Poole (6-3) at 10.7 ppg. Senior forward Norell Smith (6-5) tops the team in rebounding at 5.3 rpg and Poole averages a team-best 1.3 steals per game.
Friday's meeting will be the first ever get together for the two programs.
Live video and live stat links, along with other tournament info, can be found at https://iwuwildcats.com/feature/naia_opening_round.
