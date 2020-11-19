Shawnee State senior guard James Jones was awarded with his first career Mid-South Conference Player of the Week honor in his first two games with the unit, as officially announced by conference officials Monday afternoon.
Jones, who averaged 25.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and two steals in Shawnee State's back-to-back victories to open the season, opened up his career by notching 12 of his 18 points and six of his seven assists in the second half to lead the Bears to a 34-point victory over Ohio Christian.
Against Grace, Jones was phenomenal, scoring 20 of his NAIA career-high 33 points in the second half and overtime periods while going 7-of-12 over the final 25 minutes to help SSU make up an 18-point second-half deficit en route to the win. The 2019-20 Honorable Mention All-Frontier Conference player and Montana Western transfer also added seven rebounds and went 6-of-8 from the charity stripe while playing all but five-and-a-half minutes total in the contest itself in the victory.
In his 33-point output against Grace, Jones bested his previous career-high of 30 points, which was set against Providence (Mont.) last December. The MSC Player of the Week Award for Jones is the first for the men's basketball program since Nov. 4, 2019, when Kyree Elder took home the same honors.
For more information on SSU Bears Athletics, visit www.ssubears.com or visit the Twitter and Facebook pages at https://twitter.com/SSUBears and https://www.facebook.com/SSUBears. For more information on how to join the SSU Bear Club or for sponsorship of specific SSU players or events, visit https://givetossu.com/bear-club and https://givetossu.com/sponsorthebears.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.