In a tweet by shared by NJCAA Softball on Wednesday, Feb. 19, it was announced that Hailey Robinson, a 2019 Waverly graduate, was named NJCAA DII Softball Pitcher of the Week.
The tweet included the following, along with the accompanying graphic:
"Hailey Robinson was untouchable last week in the circle.
The Spoon River freshman hurler struck out 18 in 11 innings of work to land the latest #NJCAASoftball DII Pitcher of the Week honor!"
Spoon River College is located in Canton, Illinois, and is an National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) school with the mascot Snappers for a snapping turtle. The Snappers have full slate of games ahead of them, which run into early May.
