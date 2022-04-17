Date Location/Meet Time

3/31 @ Northwest 4:30

4/1 @ Jackson Invitational 4:30

4/5 @ Piketon Invitational 4:30

4/8 Minford Invitational 4:30

4/12 @ Jackson 4:30

4/21 @ Valley 4:30

4/23 @ South Webster Invitational TBA

4/26 @ Northwest Invitational 4:30

5/3/22 @ Piketon 4:30

5/10 @ Northwest/SOC 5:00

5/12 @ Northwest/SOC 6:00

5/16 @ Nelsonville York/D3 District 4:00

5/21 @ Nelsonville York/D3 District 9:00

