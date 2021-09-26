The women's basketball and softball programs at Shawnee State will be teaming up to host the Shawnee State Softball and Women's Basketball Golf Scramble, which will be held Sunday, Oct. 24 at 2 p.m. at Elks Country Club in McDermott, Ohio for interested individuals who wish to donate to both programs.
In the golf scramble, prize money will be awarded for teams who finish in first, second, and third place. Money will also be rewarded to an individual that has the closest shot to the pin on the seventh and 17th holes and the longest drive on the 18th hole. There will also be a skins game, a mulligan, and a 50/50 raffle that will also be available.
Team registration costs $400 to enter. A single hole sponsorship costs $100, a hole plus a website ad sponsorship costs $150 and a hole plus a gameday sponsorship costs $200.
For further questions and information, please contact the following individuals:
Sam White, head coach (softball): (334) 796-5894 // swhite@shawnee.edu
DeWayne Burroughs, head coach (women's basketball): (410) 905-4433 // dburroughs@shawnee.edu
Steve Whittaker, assistant coach (softball): (740) 352-1822
For more information on SSU Bears Athletics, visit www.ssubears.com or visit the Twitter and Facebook pages at https://twitter.com/SSUBears and https://www.facebook.com/SSUBears. For more information on how to join the SSU Bear Club or for sponsorship of specific SSU players or events, visit https://givetossu.com/bear-club and https://givetossu.com/sponsorthebears.
