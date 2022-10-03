Rio women's soccer - Bre Large

Rio Grande's Bre Large tries to gain control of the ball during Saturday's 2-1 win over Midway University in Midway, Ky. Photo courtesy of Midway Sports Information

MIDWAY, Ky. - The University of Rio Grande women's soccer team snapped their season-opening six-game losing streak with ties in each of their last two outings.

On Saturday, the RedStorm ended their eight-game winless slide.

